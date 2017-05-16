FS1’s Bayless: City of Seattle Would ‘Embrace Colin Kaepernick and All He Stands For’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host Skip Bayless reacted to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll saying the team was interested in signing either Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III to back up quarterback Russell Wilson after their current backup Trevone Boykin was arrested twice in an 11-day span during the offseason.

“[T]he city of Seattle, I always hesitate to stereotype what a city is, but it’s a little more open-minded, a little more to the left, you’d have to say, so it might be a little more open and supportive of Colin [Kaepernick],” Bayless said.

He added, “They love their football, so they are going to really embrace Colin Kaepernick and all he stands for and has stood for. This is beautiful, I hope it works out for him. Wouldn’t this make you feel a lot better about how it all played out?”

