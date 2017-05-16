Matthews: ‘We’re on the Trail’ to ‘Impeachment’ With Comey Firing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey “for not playing ball” and that with Comey’s firing, “clearly, we’re on the trail there to an impeachment.”

Matthews said, “We already nailed down the fact that he [Trump] fired the guy [FBI Director James Comey] afterwards for not playing ball with him. There’s a lot of evidence here. It seems to me it would take a reasonable person in the direction of, perhaps wanting more information, but clearly, we’re on the trail there to an impeachment.”

