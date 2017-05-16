McConnell: Border Tax ‘Probably Wouldn’t Pass the Senate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Bloomberg, when asked about President Donald Trump’s proposed border tax on imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said such a tax “probably wouldn’t pass the Senate.”

McConnell said, “It probably wouldn’t pass the Senate. But the way we are trying to go forward is the secretary of the Treasury, the Speaker and myself are trying to reach an agreement on a proposal we can all agree to start with. And of course, it will start in the House. We haven’t reached that agreement yet but we will at some point. Border adjustability is a pretty controversial thing in the Senate, but we’ll see what’s in the final thing we agree to.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN