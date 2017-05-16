Sanders: We Learned Trump Asked Comey to Stop Flynn Investigation, Which Is the Definition of Obstruction of Justice

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a town hall broadcast on CNN on Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that we’ve learned that “Trump asked Comey, according to news reports, he just mentioned it, to stop the investigation of General Flynn, which is kind of the definition of what obstruction of justice is about.”

Sanders said, “the evidence is now overwhelming that Russia interfered in our election through cyber warfare. There is now an investigation going on as to whether or not there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and that’s a very, very important issue. Because if there was collusion, and I’m not saying that there was, this is a serious crime. And then we learn in the midst of all of this that Trump asked Comey, according to news reports, he just mentioned it, to stop the investigation of General Flynn, which is kind of the definition of what obstruction of justice is about.”

