Hannity Predicts Book Deal, MSNBC Contributorship and Maddow, Colbert, Maher Bookings for Comey

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sean Hannity sounded off on former FBI Director James Comey in his opening monologue on the heels of an announcement the Department of Justice was appointing a special prosecutor to investigate potential ties between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Hannity said he expected Comey, who was fired last week by Trump, to have multiple opportunities given a memo he penned that was leaked to The New York Times about his meeting with Trump had potentially spurred this appointment of a special prosecutor.

“Now James Comey — he didn’t do his job,” Hannity said. “He got fired. Now he’s a bitter partisan and he’s out for blood. He’s a disgruntled fired ex-employee. And frankly, anything he has to say for himself in a memo — well first, it is his word versus Trump, but it is meaningless. Donald Trump is not getting impeached over this. And it’s only a matter of time — what did I say after he got fired? Comey will get a multi-million dollar book deal, a movie, a mini-series, primetime special — Diane Sawyer, or why not George Stephanopoulos? Why not go totally in for the Clintons and probably a MSNBC contributorship? He wants to be booked on Rachel Maddow, Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher — the biggest Trump haters in the country.”

