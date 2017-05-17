Rahm Emanuel: Democrats ‘Come Off, and Can Come Off as Party Disdainful of’ the Middle Class

Rahm Emanuel on the Democratic Party: “We come off and can come off as a party disdainful of [the middle class]” https://t.co/ufJFYIF5KA pic.twitter.com/OQhyx3R0fW

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview with Politico, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel stated that Democrats “come off, and can come off as a party disdainful of” the middle class.

Emanuel said, “I think don’t we talk about, and fight for the middle class like we are. We believe we’re for them, but they don’t — if they don’t hear we’re for them, then we’ve got a problem. Because we’re not going to convince them that they’re wrong.”

He added that the Democrats have “wandered off” from being the party that fought for working families in some ways.

Emanuel continued, “And it’s not just a string of policies, it’s also a set of values that respect who they are in their lives. And I think we come off, and can come off as a party disdainful of them as the bedrock of this great country.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett