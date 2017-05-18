CNN’s Cuomo: Trump Has ‘Clear Intent to Influence This Russian Investigation’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” co-host Chris Cuomo teased interviews with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Representative Peter King (R-NY) by stating President Trump has a “clear intent to influence this Russian investigation” after the appointment of former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as a special counsel to handle the Russia investigation and wondered how lawmakers will respond to this.

Cuomo said, “We are living a very big moment right now. How will lawmakers respond to the president’s clear intent to influence this Russian investigation, even after the appointment of a special counsel?”

