ESPN’s Le Batard: People Upset With ESPN’s Liberal Bias Are ‘Bothered’ By the Network’s Diversity

Wednesday on ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show,” host Dan Le Batard addressed the accusations that his employer has a liberal bias after the show interviewed 2017 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner host and “The Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj.

Le Batard responded to the complaints, saying people are “bothered” by ESPN having minorities with strong voices like Stephen A. Smith, Jemele Hill and Bomani Jones because they come with different voices and opinions.

“Many of you are inevitably complaining that we talked to a ‘Daily Show’ correspondent and we talked politics, allegedly,” Le Batard said. “Just so you know, though, all of you who complain that the other side isn’t represented here, we’ve talked to Geraldo Rivera a number of times. We’ve talked to Donald Trump. We’ve talked to Curt Schilling. We’ve talked to Bill O’Reilly. So, if you want to believe that, that’s fine. We just like talking to interesting people about interesting things. So, if you want to object to what we just did there, that’s fine that you object to it, but I’m bored by you.”

Le Batard pointed out that minorities tend to lean more to the left, so the company appears more liberal due to the strong opinions of their minority employees.

“There are more minorities on ESPN with strong voices than at any time in the history of the company,” he said. “That has evidently made some people bothered.”

Le Batard continued, “I’m not saying if you don’t like us that makes you racist. I am saying that it is unusual, suspicious, weird, that so many of the people who want us fired tend to be white and so many of the people who you want fired from ESPN tend to be the minorities who come with voices now that they haven’t had before.”

