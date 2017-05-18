Maxine Waters Claims Putin Came Up With ‘Lock Her Up,’ ‘Crooked Hillary’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep Maxine Waters (D-CA) discussed her multiple calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and claimed during the 2016 presidential campaign Trump calling his opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton “crooked” and the rally crowds chanting “lock her up,” was “a play from Putin’s playbook.”

When asked what the standard by which Trump should be impeached, Waters said, “I am talking about strategies that were developed working with the Trump campaign. I really do believe that much of what you saw coming out of Trump’s mouth was a play from Putin’s playbook. I think that when you saw him absolutely calling Hillary crooked, the, “lock her up, lock her up” all of that was developed. I think that was developed strategically with people from the Kremlin, with Putin, and I think it’s more than bank records.”

