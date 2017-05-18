Watch: Tim Tebow Surprises Fan Who Asked Him to Prom

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former NFL quarterback and now minor league baseball player Tim Tebow surprised a young and “inspirational” fan Wednesday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Tebow’s foundation provides a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older all around the world.

The fan, Judy, asked Tebow to prom earlier in the year but he said he was unable to attend due to baseball and other prior commitments.

To make up for that, Tebow surprised Judy by asking her for a dance on “The Tonight Show.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent