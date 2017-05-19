Skip to content

Dem Rep Lieu: Trump Firing Comey ‘A Classic Case of Obstruction of Justice’

by Ian Hanchett19 May 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) commented on the New York Times’ report that President Trump called FBI Director James Comey a “nutjob” and told Russian officials that firing Comey relieved “great pressure” by stating Trump committed “a classic case of obstruction of justice, a federal crime.”

Lieu said, “Let me say that, we no longer just have smoke. We have a raging, 10-alarm fire at the White House. As a former prosecutor, what the president did, in firing James Comey, and then saying he did it to relieve pressure on himself because of the FBI investigation is a classic case of obstruction of justice, a federal crime. Anybody else who did something like this would be facing a federal indictment and a criminal trial.”

