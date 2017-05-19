ESPN’s LZ Granderson: ‘Justified’ to Think Kaepernick Is Being ‘Blackballed’ if Nobody Signs Him

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on ESPN’s “SportsNation,” co-host and CNN contributor LZ Granderson reacted to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers signing free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to be Jameis Winston’s backup.

Granderson argued that if Kaepernick remains a free agent when the season begins, then it would be “justified” to say the quarterback has been “blackballed” by NFL owners.

“I know that [Kaepernick] is probably asking for a certain amount of money that teams haven’t been willing to pay,” Granderson stated. “I also know that Kap is probably looking to be a starter where Fitzpatrick is just looking to have a job. With that being said though, when you see Mark Sanchez secure a job, when you see Ryan Fitzpatrick … secure a job, you go, ‘All right, this is adding more and more fuel to this conversation about whether or not Colin Kaepernick is unfairly being blackballed’ because he has the courage to stand up for what he believes in.”

He continued, “I’m thinking the NFL, if they start this season with Colin Kaepernick out of it, I think every bit of criticism about him being blackballed has been justified because if Ryan Fitzpatrick has a job making $3 million, the way he played in New Jersey?”

