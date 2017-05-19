FS1’s Bayless: Kaepernick Had ‘Profound National Impact,’ ‘Opened Up Some Souls of Some White People’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host Skip Bayless reacted to UC Berkeley sociologist professor and activist Dr. Harry Edwards comparing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to Muhammad Ali.

While Bayless admitted now is too early to see the full impact Kaepernick’s national anthem protest made, he did say the quarterback had “profound national impact” and “opened up some souls of some white people.”

“I’ve also said many times on our Kaepernick discussions, Colin Kaepernick has hd profound national impact. He wound up on the cover of ‘Time’ magazine. He opened a whole lot of eyes and ears and hearts and head. He opened up some souls of some white people to say, ‘Oh, wait a second. Oh yeah, oh, oh, this is a real problem.’ Now, I can’t measure the impact of that right now because we’re in the moment of it.”

