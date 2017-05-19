Krauthammer: There’s ‘A Loyalty Problem Inside the White House’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued the New York Times’ report about President Trump’s conversations with Russian officials about FBI Director James Comey’s firing shows that there’s “a loyalty problem inside the White House.”

Krauthammer began by saying the White House’s protests about leaks with regard to Trump’s discussions with Russian officials about FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal is “inadvertently self-indicting. Because, after all, the idea that journalists are going to receive leaks is — it’s a constant.”

He added that the level of leaks is unusual, and “[T]his had to have been somebody in the room, somebody who took the notes, somebody who called the Times, who picked up the phone and read the notes. So, the problem here is an inner circle of people who have lost faith or are betrayed or whatever. But it’s certainly not a leak problem that ought to interest us. It’s a loyalty problem inside the White House.”

Krauthammer further stated, “In other words, this is not NSA, FBI, enemies in the deep state trying to undermine the president because he’s an outsider. This is inside people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett