Maher: I Bet Trump Is ‘Out By Christmas’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher bet Sinclair Broadcast Group Chief Political Analyst and former Special Assistant to President Trump Boris Epshteyn that President Trump will be “out by Christmas.”

During his opening monologue, Maher said, “We have a special prosecutor now, Robert Mueller. I doubt that Trump will be president for the full term. Maybe — I don’t know — maybe — he might not be president by the time he gets back from his trip.”

Later on, after agreeing to his bet that Trump will be out by Christmas with Epshteyn, Maher added, “[H]e looks like he’s trying to get impeached. It looks like he’s admitted obstruction of justice at least twice.”

