Mark Cuban Hints at 2020 Presidential Run Against ‘Idiot’ Trump

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” when asked if he wants to run for president in 2020 billionaire businessman and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban did not rule it out.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “So Mark your name has actually been tossed around as a potential presidential candidate. Let’s make news here. Are you into it?”

Cuban replied, “Definitely. No. We’ll see what happens.”

Discussing Trump’s tweets, Cuban said “He is an idiot. I don’t care what he says. Right? I got a thick skin. He doesn’t.”

Cuban said that it is not Trump’s inexperience that is the problem saying, “No one is ever totally qualified to be the president. What it takes is leadership skills, so you know what you don’t know…You’re never going to know everything to be the president. You have to be smart enough to say, here’s where my strengths are. Here’s what I don’t know, and let me find the best people to do that. And then listen to those people. You can make an argument that Donald Trump has hired some good people around him. Maybe some you don’t love. He has hired good people, but he never listens. And if you are not willing to listen, if you are not willing to learn— the entire job — the only certainty of the job of president is the uncertainty. You don’t know what’s next.”

He added that Trump was “oblivious to life.”

“He has no self-awareness. He has no contextual awareness, but other than that, he is a great president.”

