Prager: ‘100 Percent Lie’ That Trump Election Unleashed Anti-Semitism, Racism

by Jeff Poor19 May 20170

Thursday on “CNN Tonight,” Salem Radio Network talk show host Dennis Prager dismissed the notion that the election of President Donald Trump last year “unleashed” a wave of anti-Semitism and racism.

“The larger question since there are so few conservative media compared to the mainstream media, which is on the left, is that doing a fair job,” Prager said. “And I see this as simply another series of hysterias that the left has created. I don’t know, Don, how much you covered it but I recall you did cover. I just don’t know how much. And that is the, for example, the massive amount of anti-Semitism and racism that the Trump election unleashed. That was all a lie. Pure lie — 100 percent lie.”

Despite being interrupted by former Republican strategist Tara Setmayer, Prager went on to double down on his.

“I have a 35-year record in the media,” he replied. “I have never been once attacked for saying a falsehood. So, I don’t know what your record is. That’s mine. So let me repeat — it was a 100 percent lie that his election unleashed anti-Semitism.”

