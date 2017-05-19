Ryan on GOP Losing House Majority in 2018: ‘Blah, Blah, Blah,’ ‘White Noise of Washington’

Friday on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, when asked about a potential Democratic wave taking control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah is what I say about that stuff. Look, this is what I call the white noise of Washington-Beltway media.”

Partial transcript as follows:

HEWITT: Now because of President Trump’s troubles, the mainstream media is out there blocking and tackling for ranking Minority Leader Pelosi suggesting a wave election is coming your way, that your majority is at risk. What do you make of that?

RYAN: Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah is what I say about that stuff. Look, this is what I call the white noise of Washington-Beltway media. We’re busy doing our work. We’re busy, I mean, just this week, we moved law enforcement legislation with police week to give them the tools they need to keep us safe. We put new sanctions on Syria. We improved Will Hurd’s federal information technology reform legislation, which will streamline government. Ways and Means did hearings on tax reform. The Education Workforce Committee put a bill out to close the skills gap so that people can get technical education. Mack Thornberry is working on his 3rd installment of streamlining Pentagon bureaucracy and procurement reforms. Veterans Affairs approved 11 bills. I mean, I can keep going if you want me to, and the 14th Congressional Review Act was signed into law this week. Nobody did anything in the press about those things. This Congressional Review Act, where you rescind recent regulations, in this case, from the Obama legislation, this tool was used once in history rescinding regulations. We’ve done it 14 times in four months just this year alone. So that’s what we’re working on.