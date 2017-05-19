Stephen A Smith: Trump’s Tweets ‘Adds Fuel to the Fire’ for Dems to Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a Thursday appearance on “The Fox News Specialists,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sparred with host Eric Bolling over President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Smith argued that Trump brings on criticism from Democrats because of how he handles himself on Twitter.

“Every time he tweets, he gives added fuel for them to come after him,” Smith said.

He later added, “If you are the president of the United States of America, you are 70 years of age, and you are tweeting — literally competing with 15- and 17-year-olds, that is a problem.”

Watch:

Bolling asked what was wrong with the president getting his message out to “100 million people,” which Smith replied, “Did you just ask that question with a straight face?”

“I want to be clear,” he continued. “You just asked the question, what is wrong with Twitter, while mentioning Donald Trump’s name in the same sentence. You don’t have a problem with his tweeting?”

Bolling said he worked with the president and advised him to “keep tweeting” to “go around the fake news.”

“That’s terrible advice, horrible advice,” Smith responded.

