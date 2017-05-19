Ted Cruz: Some of the Trump Damage Is ‘Self Inflicted’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday at the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce in Irving, TX, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said some President Donald Trump political problems were “self-inflicted.”

Cruz said, “What I’m trying to do is just ignore the circus.”

He continued, “There are a great many people in Washington that want the Trump presidency to fail,” he added, “Unfortunately, some of the damage is self-inflicted. I wish that was not the case.”

