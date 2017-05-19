Woodward: The Press Is ‘Binge-Drinking the Anti-Trump Kool-Aid’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward called out the media for “binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid.”

Woodward said, “Stick to the reporting. Stick to the reporting. You have done a great job. Of course, one of the realities here is that we’ve got an old newspaper war going between The New York Times and The Washington Post. Some very powerful stories. At the same time, I think it’s time to dial back a little bit about because there are people around — certainly not you, certainly not the reporters at the Post — who are kind of binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid. And that is not going to work in journalism. Let the politicians have that binge drinking.”

