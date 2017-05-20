Coulter: Saudi Arabia Gave Trump Warmer Reception Than ‘Beta Male’ Obama Because He’s a ‘Strong Alpha Male’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Author Ann Coulter reacted Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice” to how Saudi Arabia welcomed President Donald Trump this weekend, saying they respect Trump because he is a “strong alpha male leader,” as opposed to “beta male” former President Barack Obama.

“I like the fact because [Trump] is a strong alpha male leader, that the Arabs respect him,” Coulter said to host Judge Jeanine Pirro. “They don’t respect the beta male Obama. And you see that. He’s getting a warmer reception. In fact, they probably like that radical Islam stuff. I don’t think they mind. MSNBC was going crazy, ‘They will be so upset with the Muslim ban.’ No, Saudi Arabia bans Christians, what do they care? They understand the idea of sovereign nations.”

