Joy Reid: Trump Seems to ‘Emulate Russian Oligarchs’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Saturday on “AM Joy” that President Donald Trump has an “affinity for all things Russia,” adding that he seems to “emulate Russian oligarchs.”

“One of the sort of things about Donald Trump that people learned when he ran for president is that he does have this long-standing kind of affinity for all things Russia,” Reid stated. “He’s done a lot of business there, his son bragged about a lot of their business coming from Russia, a lot of their condos were bought by either Russian LLCs or Russian humans, his $90 million sale of a house in Florida — but there is this sense in which he kind of seems to at least admire, if not emulate, Russian oligarchs.”

