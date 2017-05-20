MoveOn Spox: ‘Trump Should Not Be Allowed to Pick the New FBI Director’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MoveOn.org senior adviser and national spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre argued Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that President Donald Trump “should not be allowed to pick the new FBI Director,” reasoning that the president will just choose someone who will be loyal to him.

“[G]iven everything we’ve seen this week, just this week alone, Donald Trump should not be allowed to pick the new FBI director,” Jean-Pierre told host Joy Reid. “It just should not be happening. We all know what he’s looking for. He’s looking for loyalty, not loyalty to the nation, not loyalty to the rule of the law or the Constitution, but to Donald Trump. and therefore, he is not — he shouldn’t just be doing this pick at all.

