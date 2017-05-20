WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin: Dems Will Take the House in 2018 and Then Push to Impeach Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin predicted on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that the Democrats will take control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections and then move to impeach President Donald Trump.

Host Joy Reid asked, “I want to do a quick round robin and take your guys’ temperature on the likelihood of impeachment — impeachment with Republicans leading it, impeachment with Democrats leading it, or no impeachment at all. Jennifer Rubin, what of those three things do you think will happen?”

“I think the Republicans will lose the House in 2018 and the Democrats will move to impeach,” Rubin responded.

