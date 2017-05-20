Watch: Alec Baldwin as Trump Sings ‘Hallelujah’ in SNL Season Finale Cold Open

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the “Saturday Night Live” season 42 finale, Alec Baldwin playing the role of President Donald Trump sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the same song SNL had Kate McKinnon cover in her Hillary Clinton role in the show after she lost the election to Trump.

As Baldwin sang, SNL cast members dressed as Trump’s family members and also Vice President Mike Pence, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, the Grim Reaper and Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined in.

“I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Baldwin stated. “But I can’t speak for these people.”

