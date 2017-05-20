Watch: Boxer’s Uncle Sucker Punches Opponent After Controversial Ending

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Some punches were thrown before and after Saturday’s boxing matchup between Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui.

While battling for the super middleweight title, Uzcategui dropped Dirrell with a big blow right after the bell rang to end the eighth round, disqualifying him.

Super Middleweight José Uzcátegui drops @andredirrell after the bell. Uzcátegui get disqualified by the referee. pic.twitter.com/8nWVlb3aGw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 21, 2017

After the fight, Dirrell’s uncle and cornerman, Leon Lawson, punched an unsuspecting Uzcategui in the jaw.

Lawson is now reportedly wanted by police after his vicious post-game attack.

Dirrell's uncle, Leon Lawson, who punched Uzcategui after the fight was over, is wanted by cops and they dont know where he is. — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) May 21, 2017

“I’m sorry for what my coach has done,” Dirrell said via ESPN. “My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him. I’m going to stand up like a man. I didn’t win like I wanted to, but I’ll be back. I’m going to come back as soon as they let me.”

