The Atlantic’s Molly Ball on Trump’s Speech: ‘That Was Not Candidate Trump At All’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” The Atlantic’s Molly Ball said of President Donald Trump Remarks at Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh that it did not reflect candidate Trump “at all.”

Partial transcript as follows:

DICKERSON: Molly, as David points out it’s quite a distance from a president who campaigned on a Muslim ban and had critical things to say about the relationship between Hillary Clinton and Saudi Arabia and called it radical terrorism and if you l didn’t use the phrase it was possible you misunderstood the threat.

BALL: And he’s not using those words in the speech. I today a very important decision has been made by the administration about what kind of President Trump will be to the Muslim world, and it’s not candidate Trump. It goes to the security and decisions and appointments we have seen the White House make on the traditional hawkish side of the Republican party rather than the more isolationist or transactional orAmericaa-first ideology he espoused on the campaign. It’s a traditional play to say we’re looking for areas of cooperation. We’re not judging on the basis of religion. That was not candidate Trump at all.