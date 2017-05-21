Bob Schieffer on Trump Saudi Arabia Speech: ‘He Actually Sounded Presidential’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” long-time CBS News personality Bob Schieffer reacted to President Donald Trump’s speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, praising him for sounding “presidential” while calling for Muslim countries to unite in combating terrorism.

“He actually sounded presidential,” Schieffer told “Reliable Sources” fill-in host John Berman of Trump. “You may agree or disagree with what he said, but he sounded like a president. He laid out his vision, he called for help from those in the Muslim world — it was a much different kind of presentation.”

Later, Schieffer added, “He didn’t sound like the guy at the end of the bar popping off. He sounded like someone who had actually thought he was going to say before he said it.”

