Rubio on Russia Probe: ‘I Wouldn’t Use the Term Witch Hunt’

On Sunday’s broadcast of on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet claiming the naming of a special counsel is part of “single greatest witch hunt” in American political history, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he wouldn’t use the term “witch hunt” to describe the investigation into possible ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Rubio said, “I wouldn’t use the term witch hunt.”

He added, “I want to know the truth, I want to know the entire truth, I want us to put it in a report and I want to share it with you and the whole country so people can reach their own conclusion.”

(h/t The Hill)

