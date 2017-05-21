Sasse: ‘There’s Obviously a Lot That’s Troubling’ About White House Actions Since Comey Firing

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said there was “a lot that’s troubling” about the White House’s actions since the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS‎: It’s been a remarkable ten days of news coming out of the White House since the president fired James Comey. Reports that the president asked Comey to do a loyalty pledge in January, in February, he told Comey he hopes he’ll close the Flynn investigation. The firing of Comey, saying Russia was on his mind. He tells the Russians the pressure is off the next day. When you put that all together, you see that pattern, what does it tell you?

SASSE: Yeah, I mean, there’s obviously a lot that is troubling about that. there’s a lot that we don’t know yet. I want to underscore how good it is for America that Bob Mueller has this position. This is a decorated marine, through to U.S. attorney, to head of the criminal division, to bipartisan applauded head of the FBI for 12 years, lots of good stuff for th American people to put hope in.