Trump: ‘Terrorists Do Not Worship God, They Worship Death’

Sunday in Riyadh at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit, President Donald Trump said spoke out against terrorism, saying those that commit such acts “do not worship God, they worship death.”

Trump said, “Every time that a terrorist murders an innocent person and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith. Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death. If we do not act against this organized terror, then we know what will happen and what will be the end result. Terrorism’s devastation of life will continue to spread, peaceful societies will become engulfed by violence, and the futures of many generations will be, sadly, squandered. If we do not stand in uniform condemnation of this killing, then not only will we be judged by our people, not only will we be judged by history, but we will be judged by God. This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.”

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people all in the name of religion,” he continued. “People that want to protect life and want to protect their religion. This is a battle between good and evil. When we see the scenes of destruction in the wake of terror, we see no signs that those murdered were Jewish or Christian, Shia or Sunni. We may look upon the strains of innocent blood soaked into the ancient ground, and we cannot see the faith or sect or tribe of the victims. We see only that they were children of God whose deaths are an insult to all that is holy. We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden.”

