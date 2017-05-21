Watch: Notre Dame Students Walk Out on VP Mike Pence Graduation Speech

Sunday at the University of Notre Dame graduation ceremony in South Bend, IN, dozens of students marched out of the stadium moments after Vice President Mike Pence took the stage.
