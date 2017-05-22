Chelsea Clinton: Sexism, Racism, Islamophobia, Homophobia, Jingoism ‘Is Not an Opinion’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday in Washington, DC at the CARE National Conference, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton declared the public has to recognize that sexism, racism, Islamophobia, homophobia and jingoism were not “opinions.”

Clinton said, “We also have to recognize particularly at this moment that sexism is not an opinion. Islamophobia is not an opinion. Racism is not an opinion. Homophobia is not an opinion. Jingoism is not an opinion. So I think that in our posture of listening also have to get comfortable with standing up and speaking out because I also agree that those of us that have been blessed and by definition all of us on the stage today have been blessed there is a responsibility with giving voice to the voiceless but also using our own voices.”

