CNN’s Zakaria: ‘Obama Could Have Given’ Trump’s Saudi Speech

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network Sunday morning host Fareed Zakaria said the speech President Donald Trump gave this weekend in Riyadh could have been given by former President Barack Obama.

Zakaria said, “It’s going very well in terms of the symbolism and one important respect the substance, which was the speech that President Trump gave in Riyadh on Islam was very carefully done it was nuanced. It was frankly the kind of speech President Obama could have given. He never used the word radical Islamic terrorism, which he kept insisting that Obama use. He tweeted once Obama should resign because he was unwilling to use that phrase. Trump refused to use the phrase as well. He pointed out that 95 percent of the victims of Islamic terrorism are Muslims. It had the kind of nuance and empathy that people look for because ultimately what you’re trying to do is convince these Muslim countries to in some way take on, battle, expel as President Trump said, the scourge of Islamic terrorism.”

