Newt Gingrich: Gap Between How World Leaders, American Media Treat Trump ‘Inexcusably Big’

"The gap between how world leaders treat [President] Donald Trump and how the American media treats him is inexcusably big." - @newtgingrich pic.twitter.com/dQtpbwhXf3

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich noted the difference on how world leaders and the media in the United States view President Donald Trump as Trump was arriving in Israel.

Gingrich lobbied the Trump administration to blow off the press given he was the president and the media are on the sideline just observing.

“It’s ironic that if you’re the king of Saudi Arabia, the prime minister of Israel, the president of Egypt — you treat Donald Trump with enormous respect as the leader of the most powerful nation in the world,” Gingrich said. “And yet the reporters treat him with contempt. The reporters are pygmies. They’re little midgets. They spent their lifetimes as voyeurs watching other people do real things.”

“It strikes me that the president ought to establish a new rule and say, ‘Look, if you’re determined to be a midget, that’s fine. You’re not going to be at a press conference with me or my staff,'” he continued. “And I think they need to have a much tougher attitude towards the media and say, ‘I’m the president of the United States. You’re not. And if you’re not worthy of my talking to you, I’m not going to talk to you.’ And you’d see the media begin to fall in line. Because the gap between how world leaders treat Donald Trump and how the American media treats him is inexcusably big.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor