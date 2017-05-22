Watch: Tebow Ends Long Power Drought, Mashes Third Homer of Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow hit two home runs over the course of his first three minor league games in early April.

Since then, the former Heisman winner had gone without a homer.

Tebow ended that drought Sunday when he sent a 1-0 pitch deep over the left-center wall for his third home run of the season, breaking a 31-game streak.

The 29-year-old New York Mets prospect is hitting .230 in his first season in the minors.

