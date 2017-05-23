British PM May: Another Attack ‘May Be Imminent’

JUST IN: British PM Theresa May says threat level has been raised from "severe to critical"; another attack "may be imminent." pic.twitter.com/3tbK40C5BX

Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said during the investigation into Monday’s Manchester terror attack the government has concluded another attack “may be imminent.”

She added that was cause for the terrorism threat level to be raised to critical.

May said, “I said that the joint terrorism analysis center, the independent organization responsible for setting the threat level on the basis of the intelligence available was keeping the threat level under constant review.”

“It’s now concluded on the basis of today’s investigation that the threat level should be increased for the time being from severe to critical,” she continued. “This means that their assessment is not only that an attack remains highly likely but that a further attack may be imminent.”

