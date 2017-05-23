Christie: I Warned Trump About Flynn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday during a news conference in Trenton, NJ, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) told reporters he warned candidate and President-elect Donald Trump about the risks of allowing retired Gen. Mike Flynn to be a part of his administration.

“It’s safe to say General Flynn and I didn’t see eye to eye,” said Christie, “in that I didn’t feel that he was someone who would bring benefit to the president or to the administration. And I made that very clear to candidate Trump, and I made it very clear to President-elect Trump.”

“If I were President-elect of the United States, I wouldn’t let General Flynn in the White House,” he later added.

