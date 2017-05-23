De Blasio on Trump Budget: ‘Children Will Die’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday at a press conference in the Bronx borough of New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said if President Donald Trump’s proposed budget is approved “children will die.”

De Blasio said of Medicaid cuts, “It is not an overstatement to say that some children will die because of this.”

On cuts to food stamps, he added, “This is why I think president Trump is going find himself in a lot of trouble, five hundred thousand kids in his hometown will have less food to eat because of this proposal.”

