Dem Sen Murphy: I Worry That Trump’s Rhetoric Could Lead to An Attack Like Manchester in the US

During a discussion of the attack in Manchester on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Chris Murphy stated that “many of us are worried about some of the rhetoric of the Trump administration, because we worry that that combined with robust online recruitment might end up in an attack like this happening in the United States.”

Murphy said that while there has been military success against ISIS in the Middle East, they’re still “lethal” and the approach to ISIS has to be “comprehensive” and can’t just be about the military.

He continued, “The fact of the matter is, in many countries in Europe, England included, Muslims suffer a de-facto segregation, which sometimes allows for these perversions of Islam, this radicalization, to take root, and we have to make sure that we don’t allow that to happen here.”

Murphy further stated, “[W]e have got to compliment this military strategy with increased intelligence, increased intelligence sharing with Europe, and a commitment to try to stop giving isis recruiters recruitment fodder. And so, many of us are worried about some of the rhetoric of the Trump administration, because we worry that that combined with robust online recruitment might end up in an attack like this happening in the United States.”

Murphy concluded that because only one terrorist with a bomb strapped to them can create large amounts destruction, “we can never be 100% protected as a country, and, you know, we do need to remember here in the United States that there have only been on average a couple of people a year who are killed in terrorist attacks. You are much more likely, in this country, over the last ten years, to have been killed by a falling object than you are by terrorism. So, I think we want to right-size the threat here in the United States, while recognizing that we all need to step up our efforts to make sure that something like that doesn’t happen here.”

