Dershowitz: Terrorism Not About Poverty, Disenfranchisement — About a Supportive Culture, Ideology

Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz condemned terrorism in the wake of an apparent terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK late Monday.

Dershowitz dismissed the suggestion that economic conditions are tied terrorism and said it was culture and ideology behind those acts.

“You hear people try to be sympathetic to the terrorists, saying, ‘Oh, they grew up poor. They had no opportunity,'” Dershowitz said. “That is total nonsense. A lot of these terrorists are well educated. They’re wealthy. They’ve had every opportunity. They’ve been welcomed to countries like Great Britain, educated, welcomed to the United States. This is not about poverty. This is not about disenfranchisement. This is about a culture and ideology that supports it from the very very top down. And one of the worst offenders is the Palestinian Authority and Hamas that rewards — has a statute, a law on its book giving rewards to families of terrorists. That has to stop.”

