Hannity: ‘Out of Respect for the Family’s Wishes’ I’m No Longer Discussing the Seth Rich Matter ‘At This Time’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity said he was no longer “discussing” the matter of now-deceased Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich and the suggestion that he was behind DNC emails being leaked to Wikileaks.

Hannity alluded to communications with the Rich family as for why he had made that decision.

“I totally and completely understand how upset and how hard this is on this family, especially over the recent coverage of Seth’s death,” he said. “I’ve been communicating with them. I got a very heartfelt note. I also sent them a heartfelt note back.”

“However, out of respect for the family’s wishes, for now, I am not discussing this matter at this time,” Hannity later added.

Watch:

After playing clips of several public figures either acknowledging no existence of a connection between Trump and Russia or promoting that claim, Hannity vowed he would continue to pursue the “truth.” However

However, he also took aim at his critics, including Media Matters, then said he would remain under the contract of Fox News ” as long as they seem to want me.”

“I want to say this to you — my loyal audience, which is very important: Please do not interpret what I’m saying tonight to mean anything,” Hannity said. “Don’t read into this. I promise you I am not going to stop doing my job to the extent of my ability. I am not going to stop trying to find the truth. That’s what we do here every single day. That effort is not stopping in any way, shape, matter or form. I am continuing the work I promised to do every day for you and at the proper time, we shall continue and talk a lot more. As for my job here at the Fox News Channel, there is now an effort now abound to silence me. Media Matters is attacking my advertising base. That is what we have called on this program ‘liberal fascism’ — attack, boycott — all in an effort to silence conservatives. I serve at the pleasure of the Fox News Channel. And I am here to do my job every night. I’m under contract, as long as they seem to want me.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor