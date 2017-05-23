McCain: Trump’s Budget Dead on Arrival

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s budget was dead on arrival.

In a statement, McCain said, “President Trump’s $603 billion defense budget request is inadequate to the challenges we face, illegal under current law, and part of an overall budget proposal that is dead on arrival in Congress.”

McCain was asked by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, “Can I ask you about president’s budget? Is it dead on arrival?”

He replied, “Yes. and the commitment to rebuilding the military cannot be fulfilled with this level of spending. It is $30 billion too short.”

