Pelosi: Trump Budget Is ‘Literally a Killer’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC at a congressional Democratic press conference on President Donald Trump’s FY 2018 budget, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the proposal was “literally a killer” for those who depend on Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Pelosi said, “With all due respect in the world for the fact that some Republicans are saying this is dead on arrival, this is like the — they voted for the Ryan budget. The Ryan budget contains many of these same things. In fact, the Ryan budget also voucherizes Medicare. Medicare is a guarantee. The Ryan budget says, ‘It’s no longer a guarantee, we’re going to give you a voucher.”

“It subscribes to their philosophy that Medicare should wither on the vine. So when we’re talking about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, this is a killer for the American people, literally a killer As long as the public is aware of what is in these budgets, and that’s the important point, they have to know there is a price to pay in o of public opinion if they vote for this, but they all did already vote before for the Ryan budget. They don’t believe in government and they don’t believe in science. So they don’t feel compelled to do any of these things.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN