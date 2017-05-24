CNN’s Mudd: ‘Trey Gowdy Ought to Have His A** Kicked’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Counterterrorism Analyst and former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd stated that Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) “ought to have his ass kicked.”

After seeing a clip of an exchange between Gowdy and former CIA Director John Brennan over the existence of evidence showing a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia, Mudd said, “Trey Gowdy ought to have his ass kicked. He knows the difference between intelligence and evidence. Let me tell you something, Alisyn, if you’re an American citizen, and the National Security Agency collects intelligence, that is intercepts of Russians, who report what you’ve said, do you think it’s fair to go to a court and say that’s evidence that you did something wrong? That’s why the FBI is going to a year or more to investigate this, because the American citizens involved in this have a right to have evidence presented in a court beyond a conversation that a Russian official reports. In my world, this distinction is black and white. It is a hard line. I know it’s frustrating for the American people. But I hope they don’t want evidence to be perceived as something that a Russian official says, and that’s it, you can be convicted on that. It’s not.”

(h/t WFB)

