Hillary Clinton: Trump’s Budget Shows an ‘Unimaginable Level of Cruelty’

Tuesday in New York City at a Children’s Health Fund fundraiser, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton declared President Donald Trump’s budget to have an “unimaginable level of cruelty.”

Clinton said, “Instead of working together to lift children and families out of poverty and give them a fighting shot in life, this administration and Republicans in Congress are mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women, and seniors. And just this morning the administration released a budget that would slash funding for Medicare and funding for the Children’s Health Insurance program.”

She added, “This budget along with the unrelenting attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children every single day. None of us can remain silent in the face of these attacks.”

