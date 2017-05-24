Ryan: ‘I Don’t Agree’ With Trump on Former FBI Director Comey — He Is Not a ‘Nut Job’

Wednesday during an Axios interview, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said he didn’t agree with President Donald Trump that former FBI Director James Comey was a “nut job.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MIKE ALLEN: You know the former FBI Director Jim Comey. Does it concern you the president referred to the former FBI director as a nut job?

PAUL RYAN: I don’t agree with that and he’s not.

ALLEN: Does it concern you that the president meeting in the oval office as vice president and the attorney general to leave and then he asked the FBI Director Jim Comey to let Flynn go?

RYAN: I don’t know the veracity of these things but that — that’s what we have an investigation. What I’m not going to do is comment on things that are under ongoing review. We’ve got three investigations going on right now. You’re the House Intelligence Committee investigation, a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation and a special counsel run by Bob Mueller who I don’t think anybody, has any problems with his credibility. I don’t know them well but I’ve known him for 15 years I think. What I’m not going to do this to the armchair quarterback thing and go play by play or prejudge the outcome. These are independent investigations. They will follow the facts wherever the facts go and we need to let that happen here, going to sit around and comment on stories and facts and innuendo as the proceeds. let it take its course. Don’t prejudge it and goes wherever it goes.