Carlson on Blaming Trump for Gianforte Incident: ‘Let’s Not Lie to Ourselves’ — Violent Threat Today Comes From the Progressive Left

Thursday during the opening segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson pushed back against the suggestion President Donald Trump’s rhetoric attack the media was behind an incident involving Republican congressional hopeful Greg Gianforte and Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

Carlson said Gianforte’s actions were worthy of rebuke but argued the real threat of political violence in America comes from the “progressive left.”

“Come on — here’s what’s actually true: Violence in politics is totally unacceptable,” he said. “Period. Never allowed. With the candidate did last night, Gianforte, was wrong and Republicans ought to denounce him as many have. That said, let’s not lie to ourselves, or more precisely, don’t let the people in charge lie to us. America does face a threat of political violence. It does not come, by and large from baby boomer evangelicals in Montana. Nor does it come from President Trump, whatever his flaws. The threat today comes from the progressive left and its growing enthusiasm for force as a political tool.”

Later, Carlson compared the Gianforte-Jacobs incident to rioting in Berkeley, CA on February 1. He noted both were bad but used the images of rioters smashing glass and setting fires to make his point.

