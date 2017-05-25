DNC Chair Perez: We Can’t Compete With GOP in Fundraising Post-Citizens United, That’s Why It Needs to be Overturned

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez argued that post-Citizens United, the Democrats won’t be able to match the Republicans in fundraising, and “That’s why we need to overturn Citizens United, all the dark money that goes there and elsewhere.”

After Todd asked Perez about the party’s investment in the Montana special election for the US House, Perez stated, “[I]n the world of post-Citizens United, we’re never going to match the Republicans dollar for dollar. That’s why we need to overturn Citizens United, all the dark money that goes there and elsewhere.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett